CM Saha reviews security situation in Tripura with top officers

Agartala, Dec 12 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reviewed the security situation in the state on Friday, with top officers of his government.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Saha said issues related to internal security challenges, the source of security threats, foreign aid in the name of organising movements and funding of NGOs were discussed.

"There are forces that are making attempts to weaken our country. Our security forces are alert to foil such attempts," he said.

Saha said the meeting was a follow-up of the DGP-IGP conference, attended by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, held last month in Raipur.

"It appeared that 70 per cent of the directives given at the Raipur conference have been implemented in the state," he said.

Saha said his government was working to make Tripura a model state in terms of law and order.

"Tripura is at the third spot from the bottom in law and order. We must improve our position and make Tripura a model state," he said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar said the outcome of the Raipur conference was discussed in the presence of the CM.

"We are committed to implementing 100 per cent of the outcome. Due to proactive steps, the pace of investigation and the conviction rate have increased. We are ready to perform whatever responsibilities are given to us," he said. PTI PS SOM