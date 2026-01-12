CM Saha to talk to Himanta for widening road at inter-state crossing

Agartala, Jan 12 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said he will talk to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for widening the road at the Churaibari interstate check point to ease traffic congestion.

Churaibari, located 151 km from Agartala, is the entry point to Tripura. The area witnesses massive traffic congestion every day.

"During my visit to North Tripura on Sunday, I went to the Churaibari check gate and inquired about the reason behind the traffic jam. It appeared to me that the road there is narrow. The problem is not only on the Tripura side but also on the Assam side. There is an urgent need to widen the road for seamless vehicular movement," he said.

Saha said he will talk to Sarma to widen the road on both sides.

"We want seamless movement of vehicles at the inter-state check gate," he said.

The CM also raised concerns over the mushrooming of stone crushing units at Churaibari.

"The way stone crushing units are operating, emitting dust, is a matter of concern. I will hold a meeting with the officials to streamline the stone crushing system," he said.

Saha also inspected the Dharmanagar fuel depot and interacted with tanker drivers.

"I clearly told the drivers not to pay money to any individual. I asked them to inform the CMO if anybody seeks money from them. The government wants to ensure transparency at all levels," he said. PTI PS SOM