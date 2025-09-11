CM Sai asks officials to ensure safe return of Chhattisgarh tourists stranded in Nepal

Raipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed officials to ensure the safe return of tourists from the state stranded in Nepal in the wake of violent protests in the Himalayan nation, a government official said on Thursday.

Sai said his government has received information that some tourists from the state are currently in Nepal, according to a statement issued on Wednesday night.

“Their safety is our top priority, and instructions have been issued to concerned officials to take immediate measures to ensure their safe return,” he said.

Efforts are being made in coordination with the Centre for their safe return, Sai said.

“Our government is fully committed to assisting every citizen in this difficult time,” the CM added.

Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive protests, with the demonstrators storming many government buildings and setting the parliament as well as homes of several high-profile leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people died in violence.

The students-led “Gen Z” protests that began against a government ban on social media expanded into a larger campaign reflecting growing public criticism of the Oli dispensation and the country's political elite over alleged corruption and apathy towards the common people. PTI TKP NR