CM Sai congratulates C P Radhakrishnan on being elected Vice President

Raipur, Sep 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on being elected the Vice President of India.

As an influential leader and able administrator, Radhakrishnan has risen from the grassroots of society to one of the highest constitutional offices of the country, making his journey a powerful example of democratic values, Sai said in a statement.

His visionary leadership and deep administrative experience will take the principles of justice, equality and development to new heights, he said.

His dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged and marginalized will further strengthen social harmony and national progress, the CM added.

This achievement is the result of his unwavering faith, hard work, and relentless commitment to public service, which will serve as an inspiration for the entire nation, Sai said. PTI TKP KRK