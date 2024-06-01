CM Sai hails 2-day 'chintan shivir' at IIM Raipur to deliberate on 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'

Raipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday expressed happiness over the two-day training programme, or 'chintan shivir', held at the Indian Institute of Management Raipur during which sessions on various topics were held to formulate strategies to make the state a developed one.

The 'chintan shivir', which was attended by several state ministers and officials, will prove to be very effective as experts from across the country shared their views and gave suggestions on good governance and development, he told reporters after the programme concluded.

"Chhattisgarh is a mineral and forest rich state. We can take these views and develop our state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to make India a developed nation by 2047 and we must strive to make Chhattisgarh a developed state as well," Sai said.

On the concluding day, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam presented the outline for the creation of 'Viksit Chhattisgarh' over the next 10 years and emphasized the immense potential for socio-economic development in the state. He stressed that Chhattisgarh can play a pivotal role in boosting the nation's economy.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said Chhattisgarh boasts of natural beauty and abundant mineral wealth and stressed the importance of balanced mineral exploitation to strengthen the state's economy.

He also highlighted the significance of developing tourism potential and effective branding.

The 'chintan shivir' was designed and organised by IIM Raipur to impart nuances of management to the state's ministers in order to promote collaboration, innovation and foresight, and discuss necessary reforms.

"Chief Minister Sai and his cabinet ministers exchanged and explored ideas on good governance and best practices with the experts. They also sought answers to their queries. During the two-day session, the CM and his cabinet fully embraced the student life, participating actively in the classes held by IIM," officials said.