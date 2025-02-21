CM Sai orders scrutiny of Chhattisgarh NGOs receiving foreign funds

Raipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has instructed officials to scrutinise NGOs in the state that receive foreign funds to ensure the aid is not being used for “illegal activities, including religious conversion”.

He also said that strict action would be taken against any organisation involved in illegal activities like conversion.

Talking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Thursday, Sai said, “Many NGOs receive aid from abroad for work in health and education sectors. But it has been seen that such funds are used more for religious conversion than health and education.” The chief minister said, “I have told (the officials) that it should be scrutinised to ensure that such funds are used for genuine purposes.” An official statement said on Thursday night that the CM has directed inspection of NGOs (non-governmental organisations) working in the state that have received funds from foreign agencies for health and education, to ensure such funds are not used in illegal activities.

The CM said making people change their faith through allurements by taking advantage of illiteracy, poverty, and claims of healing and spiritual benefits is not only immoral but also against the basic spirit of the Constitution.

“Some NGOs are misusing foreign aid to carry out illegal activities like religious conversion. Our country is a secular nation, where every person has the freedom to follow the religion of his choice,” he said.

Sai claimed that many international agencies operating in the state receive foreign funds for initiatives in health and education, but they mislead and lure local people to convert them under the pretext of healing.

“Such matters should be investigated in depth to ensure whether the funding given to these NGOs is being used properly for the actual purpose,” he said.

The Chhattisgarh government has already been implementing strict laws to prevent forced religious conversions in the state, the CM said, adding that his government respects all religions and maintaining communal harmony in the state is its top priority.

"But if any organization tries to destabilize society through conversion, the government will not tolerate it at any cost. The state government will take necessary steps in collaboration with the Centre and enforcement agencies on the issue to curb such activities," he added.