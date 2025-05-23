CM Sai pays tribute to jawan killed during anti-Naxal ops; praises forces for taking on Maoists

Raipur, May 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said security forces have been fighting strongly against Naxalism for the past one and a half years, and the Centre's resolve to end the menace by March 31, 2026, will be fulfilled.

He was talking to reporters after paying homage to a CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) commando of the CRPF, who lost his life during an encounter with Naxalites in the state's Bijapur district on Thursday.

The wreath-laying ceremony for the martyred jawan was held at the 4th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force in Mana area here.

Sai said CoBRA jawan Mehul Bhai Nandlal Solanki, a resident of Gujarat, attained martyrdom while fighting with Maoists in the Usoor area of Bijapur, and asserted that his sacrifice will not go in vain.

“He displayed indomitable courage. We salute his martyrdom. We pray to God to rest his soul in peace and give strength to his bereaved family to bear the grief. Solanki ji’s martyrdom will not go in vain. He has sacrificed his life in the service of the nation. Peace will definitely be established in the Bastar region,” he said.

The entire country is aware that India’s security forces have been strongly fighting against Naxalism for the past one and a half years, said Sai. Unprecedented success has been achieved in anti-Naxal operations, he said.

“The resolution of our Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to eliminate Naxalism from the entire country by March 31, 2026, will be fulfilled, the CM added.

On Thursday, CoBRA commando Solanki and a Naxalite were killed during an encounter in the forests of Tumrel along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

In a major success on Wednesday, 27 Naxalites, including their top commander Nambala Keshav Rao (70) alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), were killed in an encounter with the DRG of the state Police in the forests along the Narayanpur-Bijapur border. PTI COR TKP NR