CM Sai praises Kashmiri guide Nazakat for saving lives of Chhattisgarh tourists in Pahalgam

Raipur, May 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday expressed gratitude to Kashmiri tourist guide Nazakat Ahmad Shah who saved a group of tourists from Chhattisgarh during the Pahalgam terror attack, and pointed out that the Muslim community is getting a bad name because of some people.

"All Muslims aren't bad and the community is becoming infamous due to some people," Sai said in an exclusive interview to PTI.

Asked what India should do to retaliate against Pakistan for sponsoring the April 22 attack in the Kashmir vale, Sai said he thinks that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will take strong action.

He did not elaborate but said the Central government is in control of the situation.

"I strongly condemn the attack by terrorists in Pahalgam. They killed innocent and unarmed people who had gone for holidaying with their families after questioning their religion, which is a cowardly act. The nation has lost 26 people. Chhattisgarh has also lost its son," the chief minister said.

"It was the audacity of Pakistan despite it having been given a befitting reply in the past through surgical strike. But it has once again showed audacity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking strong action. I believe another strong action is going to take place in response to the terror attack," he said.

Asked to elaborate on the possible strong action, Sai said, "The central leadership will decide the nature of action. The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the revocation of visas of Pakistani nationals, all these are strong actions." Queried about a Kashmiri youth who saved Chhattisgarh tourists during the terror attack, he said, "See, it can't be said that all Muslims are bad as there are many good people. But due to some people, the community is infamous. I would like to thank Nazakat for saving people from Chhattisgarh." Shah (30) was hosting a group of 11 -- four couples and three children, who hail from Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district in Chhattisgarh, during their Kashmir trip. When the terror attack took place on April 22, they were in Baisaran valley during the final phase of their visit.

Shah picked up two children in his arms and ran from the site, leading all others also to escape.

Tourists include the families of local BJP's youth wing leader Arvind S Agrawal, Kuldip Sthapak, Shivansh Jain and Happy Wadhavan.

Though Shah works as a tourist guide in Kashmir, he said he sells shawls for three months during the winter season in Chirmiri town in Chhattisgarh and, therefore, knew these tourists, who reside there, for the past several years.

Dinesh Mirania, a resident of Raipur, was among 26 people shot by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.