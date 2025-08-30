CM Sai says Chhattisgarh got six investment proposals during his Japan-Korea visit

Raipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said the state received six investment proposals in key sectors, including food processing, skill development, environment protection, electronics and electric vehicles, during his visit to Japan and South Korea.

Talking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur after his return, Sai said the investment proposals came from companies, including Sartaj Foods, SAS Sanwa, Bioseeds, Biyani Group and Moderntech.

“These investments will generate thousands of jobs in Chhattisgarh and ensure better value for farmers’ produce,” Sai said.

The CM said discussions were also held with many global giants on opportunities in IT, semiconductors, cloud, pharma, electronics, logistics and skill training.

These companies include NTT (IT infrastructure and digital solutions company), JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), KITA (Korea International Trade Association), Morabu Hanshin (Japanese firm specialising in skilled engineers), ATCA (Advanced Technology Centre Association) and UNECORAIL (a Korean rail maintenance solutions provider).

“We also signed an MoU with ICCK (Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea) in Korea, which will act as our knowledge partner. With their support, we will bring in advanced technology and create skilled manpower for upcoming industries under our new industrial policy,” Sai said.

Highlighting the outreach efforts, Sai said ‘Investor Connect programmes’ were organised in Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul, helping Chhattisgarh establish a strong identity among leading Asian investors.

“For the first time, a delegation from Chhattisgarh visited Korea,” he added.

The CM described his 8-day visit, from August 22 to 29, as a major success in opening new doors for foreign investment, industrial networks and future opportunities for growth and employment in the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and leadership have been a constant source of guidance and inspiration throughout this journey,” Sai said.

In the Osaka World Expo, the state showcased its new industrial policy, Buddhist heritage of Sirpur, and traditional handicrafts like Dhokra and Kosa in its pavilion, he said.

“Chhattisgarh was the only state to make all its presentations in Japanese, which was highly appreciated. Like Japan, we presented our ideas in the Korean language in Korea with videos and brochures translated into Korean. This helped us connect better with investors,” he said.

Citing an India Today survey, Sai said “he has been ranked the country’s second most popular chief minister”.

“I express my gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh for their trust and encouragement. We have worked tirelessly to fulfil the major guarantees (poll promises) of PM Modi and taken good governance to new heights,” he said.

On his arrival, Sai was welcomed by state ministers Kedar Kashyap, OP Choudhary, Gajendra Yadav and others, state BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo and several BJP leaders and workers at the airport. PTI TKP NR