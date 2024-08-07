CM Sai slams previous Cong govt amid CBI searches in Chhattisgarh over recruitment scam

Raipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday attacked the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh for “maligning” the image of an institution like the state public service commission, asserting that the ruling BJP won’t spare the corrupt.

His remarks come amid the ongoing CBI searches at multiple locations in the state tied to alleged irregularities in the state Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment examination during the previous Congress government.

In a post in Hindi on X, Sai said, “Writing a new chapter of good governance – youth of the state will get justice. The previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh maligned an institution with a clean image like PSC by committing scams and playing with the future of the youth.

Now, in the government of good governance, scams are being investigated thoroughly and no corrupt person will be spared. Youth will get justice.” The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began searching more than a dozen locations in Dhamtari, Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur districts over the alleged recruitment scam, official sources said.

Last month, the CBI took over the probe into the two cases registered in the state for alleged favouritism in the selection of deputy collectors, deputy superintendents of police and other senior government posts through the Chhattisgarh PSC during 2020-2022, the agency had said.

As per the two cases, the then CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani, former secretary Jeevan Kishore Dhruv, the then controller of examinations and many public servants and politicians misused their positions to get their children, relatives and acquaintances recruited.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders, during electioneering for last year's Assembly polls, had targeted the then-ruling Congress over the alleged recruitment scam and promised to get it probed if the saffron party came to power. PTI COR TKP NR