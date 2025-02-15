CM Saini blesses cancer survivor kids on World Childhood Cancer Day

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said cancer is a serious illness, but if its symptoms are detected early, the treatment is possible.

He made these remarks while meeting with children who are cancer survivors, along with their parents and doctors, at Haryana Bhawan here. The meeting marked the observance of International Childhood Cancer Day.

The Chief Minister extended his blessings to the cancer survivor children, wishing them a bright future. The children presented him with artwork created from their handprints, which the Chief Minister signed, while also sharing a message encouraging greater awareness of childhood cancer.

He said that the incidence of cancer has been rising steadily in recent years, affecting people across all age groups. Raising awareness is crucial in preventing the disease, he said that with timely recognition of its symptoms, treatment is possible through proper examination.

The Chief Minister also took time to engage with the doctors from Fortis Hospital in Gurugram who accompanied the children, commending their efforts in helping the children recover from this serious illness.

A statement from the state government said the state is taking extensive measures to raise awareness about cancer and provide support for those affected. Cancer patients in the state are offered free bus travel on Haryana State Transport buses, as well as a monthly pension through social security programs. PTI SKC HIG