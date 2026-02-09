CM Saini chairs grievance meeting in Gurugram, directs officials to repair roads within 24 hour

Gurugram, Feb 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed officials to make the road from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Dwarka Expressway pothole-free within 24 hours.

Chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redrassal Committee here, the chief minister warned that negligence in public welfare works would not be tolerated, officials said.

According to the officials, Saini resolved 12 out of 17 complaints presented at the meeting and ordered all city roads to be made motorable within one month. He directed the HSIIDC, Municipal Corporation and GMDA to remove encroachments immediately and carry our repairs as per rules.

Regarding a long-standing road obstruction issue at Carnation Residency in Sector-85, the chief minister noted that a builder has purchased the disputed private land following a committee report. A 24-metre-wide road connecting Sector-86 and the Dwarka Expressway will be constructed within two weeks. The move is expected to benefit around 7,000 residents and 800 students.

The chief minister also set a one-month deadline to resolve waterlogging problem in Surat Nagar Phase-1. He directed the installation of pumps and the restoration of drainage systems to clear stagnant water, adding that strict action would be taken against officers if the deadlines are not met, the officials said.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary and Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar. PTI COR AKY