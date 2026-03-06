CM Saini congratulate Haryana's Akansh Dhull for securing third rank in UPSC civil services exam

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Akansh Dhull who secured third rank in the civil services examination 2025, and said Haryana's youth are excelling in various fields, He also extended best wishes to all candidates who succeeded in the civil services examination, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The civil services examination is considered one of the toughest and most prestigious examinations in the country, he said, adding that the youth who have succeeded in this examination have proved themselves with their hard work, discipline and spirit of service to the nation.

Saini expressed special happiness that in the declared results, a talented youth from Haryana, Akansh Dhull, secured the third rank at the All India level, bringing glory to the state.

Akansh, a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) graduate from University of Delhi, bagged the third rank with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject.

In a post on X in Hindi, Saini said, "Akansh Dhull, a meritorious son of Panchkula, has brought glory to Haryana by securing the third position across the country in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2025. On this splendid achievement of his, I spoke to his parents over the phone and extended my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them." "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the talented youth of the country and state selected for the civil services. I am confident that you all will play an important role in realising the resolve of 'Vikasit Bharat' and contribute to the service of the nation," he said in the post.

Today, the youth of Haryana are excelling in various fields. They are also demonstrating their talent in education and administrative services, playing an important role in nation building, he said.

Saini, while speaking in the State Assembly, said that on behalf of the entire House, and the people of the state, he wholeheartedly congratulates these talented young achievers and wishes them a bright future.

"These young achievers have attained success in this highly challenging examination through their hard work, patience and dedication. This achievement is a matter of pride not only for them but also for their parents, families, teachers and the entire society," he said. PTI SUN NB NB