CM Saini emphasises crucial role of opposition in democracy

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday emphasised the crucial role of the opposition in a democracy, noting that the opposition raises questions on the government's policies, provides suggestions, and ensures that the voice of the public reaches the House.

On the opening day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly, Saini congratulated and officially welcomed former chief minister Bhupender Singh Hooda as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

Saini expressed confidence that having an experienced leader like Hooda will make the proceedings of the Assembly more meaningful, serious, and constructive. He also said that for a strong democracy, having a strong opposition is important.

Hooda, a senior Congress leader and two-time CM, appreciated Saini's gesture, who said in the House that while political differences may exist, personal differences should not. Public interest should always take precedence, Saini said.

"The basic principle of democracy is that the majority always has its way, but the opposition always has its say," Hooda said.

More than two months ago, the Congress central leadership named Hooda as the CLP leader in Haryana, a year after the Assembly polls. In the previous House too, Hooda had served as the LoP.

The previous session of the present Assembly was held in August.

Welcoming the LoP, Saini highlighted Hooda's seniority and experience, saying that he is a symbol of political wisdom, legislative diligence, and deep administrative understanding.