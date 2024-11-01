CM Saini greets people on Haryana's formation day

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini greeted the people of Haryana on the state's formation day on Friday and wished them a bright future.

Haryana was carved out of Punjab as a separate state on this day in 1966.

"Today we are celebrating the 59th foundation day of our state. On this historic day, I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state. I wish you all a bright future," Saini said in a video message on X.

This is the season of festivals and celebrations, he highlighted and said, "After Diwali, I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to people on the holy festival of Govardhan Puja and to sisters on Bhai Dooj." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Chhattisgarh on their states' formation day.

In posts on X, Modi highlighted various features of these states.

Haryana is known for its rich and historic heritage and has always made important contributions to the country's development, the prime minister said.

Responding to Modi's post on Haryana, Saini said in a post in Hindi, "On behalf of all Haryanvis, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I also extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes on Haryana Day." He further said Haryana would play an important role in the making of a developed India under Modi's guidance.

Later in the day, addressing a gathering in Gohana near Sonipat, Saini said the state government is dedicated to realising the vision of an empowered and progressive India.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, elected for a third consecutive term, will work with commitment to meet the aspirations of the state's 2.8 crore citizens under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP government will usher in a new era of development in Haryana, he said, according to an official statement.

"We will fulfil all the promises made in the election manifesto," Saini said.

He said officers have been directed to expedite projects, in line with the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

Saini said he also acknowledges the role of party workers in reinforcing the voters' trust in the BJP.

He said under the robust system established by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the present "double-engine" government will roar ahead at full speed.

"Double-engine" is a reference often used by BJP leaders to point out that the party is in power both at the Centre as well as in a state.

Saini accused the Congress of spreading misleading information on unemployment in the run-up to last month's state Assembly polls and attempting to delay the recruitment of thousands of youngsters.

Through the efforts of the dedicated party workers, people understood that the BJP is committed to securing the future of youngsters without "parchi-kharchi' (favouritism and bribery) and reposed their faith in the government, the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said under Saini's leadership, the state government will fulfil the promises made in the party's election manifesto.

"With decisive actions, such as providing permanent jobs to 24,000 youngsters, implementing Supreme Court decisions on reservation for the Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC) and offering free dialysis services in hospitals, the government has demonstrated an unstoppable momentum.

"The chief minister is advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and working to build a new Haryana," Badoli said.

State minister Arvind Sharma also spoke on the occasion. PTI SUN RC