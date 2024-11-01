CM Nayab Singh Saini greets residents on Haryana's formation day

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday greeted the people of Haryana on the state's formation day and wished them a bright future.

Haryana was carved out as a separate state on this day in 1966.

"Today we are celebrating the 59th foundation day of our state. On this historic day, I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state. I wish you all a bright future," Saini said in a video message on X.

This is the season of festivals and celebrations, he highlighted and said, "After Diwali, I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to people on the holy festival of Govardhan Puja and to sisters on Bhai Dooj." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh on their states' formation day.

In posts on X, Modi highlighted various features of these states as he extended his wishes to the people living there.

Haryana is known for its rich and historic heritage and has always made important contributions to the country's development, the prime minister said.

Responding to the prime minister's post on Haryana, Saini said in Hindi, "On behalf of all Haryanvis, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I also extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes on Haryana Day."

Saini further said Haryana would play an important role in building a developed India under the prime minister's guidance.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also greeted the people of the state on the occasion.

"On November 1, 1966, Haryana was formed by Indira Gandhi," the Congress general secretary said on X.

हरियाणा दिवस पर सभी हरियाणावासियों को दिल से शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🏻



1 नवंबर, 1966 को इन्दिरा गांधी जी ने हरियाणा का गठन किया।



श्रीमद् भगवद् गीता और वेदों की धरती हरियाणा ने सदैव ज्ञान-अध्यात्म के क्षेत्र में नई दिशा दिखाई है और भाईचारे का संदेश दिया है।



हरियाणा के वीर सैनिकों ने देश की… pic.twitter.com/RmURnfnoJ0 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 1, 2024

"Haryana, the land of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Vedas, has always shown a new direction in the field of knowledge and spirituality and has given the message of brotherhood," Surjewala said.

He also said the brave soldiers of Haryana had always protected the country's borders while its athletes brought glory. At the same time, its farmers made the country self-sufficient in foodgrains.