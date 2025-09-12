CM Saini inaugurates flight service from Hisar to Jaipur

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday inaugurated flight services from the Hisar airport to Jaipur. The ceremony was conducted virtually from Chandigarh.

Saini described the launch not just as the start of a new air route, but as a significant step towards Haryana's development, regional integration, and modern connectivity.

He emphasised that the state's growing identity in aviation will serve as a cornerstone for a self-reliant, progressive, and inclusive future.

Saini highlighted that while Haryana has traditionally been an agriculture-driven state, it is now making its mark in civil aviation by enhancing air connectivity. He also recalled that civil aviation development has been the government's priority since 2014.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated flight service from Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, to Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya, on April 14, and also laid the foundation for the airport's second terminal.

On June 9, flight services between Hisar-Chandigarh were launched, and soon services to Ahmedabad and Jammu will also begin, the CM said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said that Hisar airport has been equipped with modern technology and facilities with the support of the Airports Authority of India, emerging as a key hub for regional connectivity.

"A Doppler VOR system has been installed, reducing the minimum visibility required for flight operations from 5,000 meters to 2,800 meters, a remarkable technological achievement. This will ensure smoother flight operations even in adverse weather conditions. An Instrument Landing System is also being installed, allowing aircraft to land safely during night time," Saini said. PTI SUN MNK MNK