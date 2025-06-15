CM Saini inaugurates modern district jail complex in Rewari

Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated a Rs 95 crore modern jail complex built in 50 acres at Fideri village of Rewari district.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said the state government is trying to provide various opportunities for prisoners to integrate them back to the mainstream society.

He said skill development and library facilities, and educational and psychological support are being extended to the prisoners so that they can come out and live a respectable life.

Saini said the new district jail, equipped with modern facilities, can house 1,000 prisoners.

Modern techniques have been used in the jail so that reform and rehabilitation programmes can be run for the prisoners.

Apart from the administrative building, 11 barracks, two security wards, an industrial space, a 30-bed hospital, control room, canteen and warehouse have been built for prisoners in the jail complex. Also, 74 houses, a warder hostel, a shopping complex, park and community centre have been constructed, an official statement quoted Saini as saying.

The Chief Minister said 335 video conferencing systems have been installed in jails across the state, through which prisoners can do online appearances before the courts. All systems -- from entry to release of prisoners, their living conditions, meetings, medical facilities, court appearances and canteen systems -- are being completely computerised, he said.

Saini said there are three central jails and 17 district jails in Haryana. Put together, they can house 22,647 prisoners.

Jail radio stations are being run in Ambala and Hisar central jails, and the district jails of Faridabad, Panipat, Gurugram, Karnal, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.

The construction of a high security jail, equipped with modern security system and technology for criminals involved in serious crimes, is in its final stage in Rohtak, he said.

On his Rewari visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated eight projects worth Rs 193.94 crore and laid foundation stone for seven projects with an outlay of Rs 94.37 crore.

He also addressed a public rally.

Addressing the rally, Saini said the government has prepared a comprehensive plan to stem the issue of industrial waste water entering the Masani Barrage.

Under this plan, sewage treatment plants will be installed to purify the water before releasing it into the barrage, making it usable for agriculture.

Calling Rewari the land of brave soldiers, the Chief Minister said the youth of this region serve the country at the borders, ensuring the safety of citizens.

He said the BJP has committed in its manifesto to establish the country's largest mustard oil cooperative mill and a military museum in Rewari.

"What we promise, we deliver. Saaf Niti, Sahi Niyat, aur Sashakt Natritave (Our policy is clear, intent is right and leadership is strong)," he said.

Addressing the rally, Union Minister of State and BJP's Gurugram MP, Rao Inderjit Singh, said that in the coming years, Rewari district is poised to become a strong and leading centre for employment generation akin to Gurugram.

He said that Gurugram, which was once a small municipality, has now become the economic centre of Haryana. Rewari should also be developed on the same lines in terms of industrial and infrastructural growth, so that local youth can find employment and other opportunities within their region, Singh said.

He said Rewari has the potential to become the next major development hub, provided that right and timely investments and policies are implemented.

He added that Rewari region played a significant role in bringing the BJP-led government to power in Haryana for the third consecutive time.

On the problem of waterlogging and contaminated water, he said that industrial waste water entering from Rajasthan border into the Masani Barrage area is affecting the local environment and groundwater sources. He said there is a need to formulate an effective plan to manage and treat this polluted water.

In addition, he emphasised the need for constructing a flyover on the national highway at the railway crossing in Rewari to ensure seamless traffic access to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

This would help prevent any traffic issues in the coming years, Singh said. PTI SUN RUK RUK