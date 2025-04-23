CM Saini inspects Haryana's first 'Complete Streets' initiative in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inspected the state’s first 'Complete Streets' initiative in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar Sector-18.

He said that the initiative reflects the state government's commitment that every section be it child, elderly, woman or divyangjan, should get the right to walk safely and with dignity.

The Haryana government's focus is not limited to infrastructure development, but extends to human well-being.

"Walking, cycling, or taking the bus in Gurugram will no longer be just a necessity – it will be a pleasant experience," he said.

He highlighted that this project demonstrates the transformative potential of collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society.

The 'Complete Streets' model, he added, will serve as an example not only for Haryana but for the entire country, he said.

The project has been implemented along Sanath Road and Gali No. 7 in Udyog Vihar, covering a stretch of 2.4 kilometers with a width of 30 meters.

This road connects Old Delhi Road to the Airtel office on NH 48. The total project cost was approximately Rs 23 crore, jointly funded by GMDA, MCG, DHBVN, and the Raahgiri Foundation. Private partners such as Nagarro, Maruti Suzuki, and SafeExpress also contributed, setting a remarkable precedent for public-private partnership, he added.

Key features of the project include wide and shaded footpaths for pedestrians, safe track for cyclists, bioswales for rainwater harvesting, and the preservation of 700 mature trees.

In addition, over 20,000 flowering plants have been planted. To ensure safety, four trained street marshals have been deployed around the clock. This model is set to become an inspiration for cities across Haryana and the rest of India, he said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasized the importance of avoiding polythene use and encouraged people to carry reusable bags while shopping.

He highlighted that tree plantation is a powerful and positive step, not only does it help purify the environment, but it also lays the foundation for a healthier future for coming generations. PTI COR NB NB