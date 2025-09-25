CM Saini launches Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana in Haryana, 20 lakh women to benefit in first phase

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday formally launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, under which all eligible women beneficiaries in the state will get a financial assistance of Rs 2,100 every month.

Saini unveiled the ambitious scheme and a mobile app at a state-level ceremony held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. Eligible women will be able to register for the scheme through the app.

Earlier, the Haryana cabinet, which had met here on August 28, decided to implement the scheme from September 25, and subsequently, the government issued a notification for its implementation with effect from the date, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

A budgetary provision of Rs 5,000 crore had been made in March for the scheme by the BJP government in the state.

Saini said that nearly 20 lakh women in Haryana will be benefitted in the first phase. The scheme is open to both married and unmarried women between the ages of 23 and 60 years, belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,100 per month directly in their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

The eligible women aged above 60 automatically qualify for the Old Age Samman Allowance Pension Scheme.

The chief minister had earlier announced that the scope of the scheme would be expanded in future phases to benefit an even larger number of eligible women.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana polls, the BJP had promised Rs 2,100 to women as monthly assistance if the party returned to power.

The chief minister released a toll-free number 18001802231 and a helpline number 01724880500 to address difficulties faced during the application process by the eligible applicants.

Live registration of five eligible women was also carried out under the scheme during the programme in Panchkula.

Saini told the gathering that nearly 50,000 women had downloaded the mobile app and around 8,000 women had already submitted applications in a short time after its launch.

In a significant push towards strengthening the state's infrastructure and health facilities, the chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 326.25 crore during the programme in Panchkula.

This included 31 health-related initiatives costing Rs 78.04 crore, the foundation for 97 projects costing Rs 78.12 crore and the renovation of 10 health institutions costing Rs 80.72 crore.

Saini underlined that the Lado Lakshmi scheme has been launched with full transparency and said all the processes like application, verification and grievance redressal will be handled only through the mobile application.

Women will not need to visit any common service centres or government offices; they will be able to apply directly from their mobile phones at home. Those eligible as of September 25 can begin applying immediately, while others may apply on the date they become eligible, he said.

He said the launch of the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana marks the fulfilment of the 42nd promise out of 217 commitments listed in the Sankalp Patra (manifesto).

He assured that 90 promises will be fulfilled by the end of this year.

The chief minister reiterated that the government's mission is to ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person standing in the queue.

Inspired by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Antyodaya, the Haryana government remains committed to uplifting every section of society, particularly women and weaker sections, he said.

Saini remarked that Deendayal Upadhyaya believed a nation can become great only when its women are safe, educated and respected. The state government, he added, is determined to ensure that women and daughters are economically empowered, self-reliant and active participants in the mainstream of society.

Saini highlighted several steps taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards women's empowerment.

Campaigns such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Beema Sakhi Yojana, Drone Didi Yojana and Lakhpati Didi have benefitted lakhs of women. On September 17, the prime minister launched the nationwide Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan and the 8th Poshan Maah from Madhya Pradesh, aimed at strengthening healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescents and children, he said.

Saini said that in Haryana, the state government has set a target to create five lakh Lakhpati Didis, of which over 2.13 lakh have already been empowered. Under the Drone Didi Yojana, 100 women have received drones and training, with another 100 are to be trained this year, he said.

He further said more than 66,000 self-help groups (SHGs) are active across the state.

Of the 80 new colleges opened in Haryana, 30 are exclusively for girls. To ensure that no girl is deprived of higher education due to poverty, the government has introduced free education for girls up to post-graduation level, he said.

On the occasion, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan termed the launch of the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana as a "historic step" for the empowerment of women, particularly on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary and the Seva Pakhwada.

This is not merely a scheme but a social revolution, which will enable women to attain new heights in education, healthcare and financial independence, he said.

He said that the prime minister's vision of a developed India by 2047 rests on four pillars, of which women's empowerment is the foremost.

Speaking at the event, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishna Kumar Bedi termed the Lado Lakshmi scheme a milestone in women's empowerment.

Addressing the programme, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said Prime Minister Modi has emphasied women's empowerment.