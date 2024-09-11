CM Saini not given much say in ticket allocation process: BJP leader Kamboj

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) With the ruling BJP in Haryana facing dissent from some of its leaders over poll ticket distribution, party leader Karan Dev Kamboj on Wednesday said Chief Minister Nayab Saini had not been "given much say" in the ticket allocation process.

Former minister Kamboj, who last week stepped down as the state unit's OBC Morcha chief after being denied ticket to contest the October 5 Assembly polls, claimed many party leaders who deserved to be given tickets have been ignored.

"When the BJP made Nayab Saini the chief minister, the party's graph went up. But while picking up candidates, the CM has not been given much say in ticket allocation...The rebellion, which we are seeing on many seats, could have been prevented," he claimed.

Kamboj, who like Saini hails from the OBC community, said he has not yet resigned from the BJP's primary membership and that his supporters will take a call on his next move. He was eyeing a ticket from Indri and Radaur segments.

The BJP leader claimed the party rewarded many new entrants and turncoats with tickets while ignoring those who have been working for years.

Shortly after the BJP had come out with its first list of 67 candidates last week, the party faced rebellion with minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and MLA Lakshman Dass Napa who were denied ticket quitting the party.

There were few other less prominent party leaders who followed in their footsteps, while some known faces of the party openly expressed their disappointment after being denied ticket.

Amidst the voices of dissent, Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh asserted that people want him to become the chief minister.

Singh had on Monday said it was not his wish, but that of the public that he becomes the chief minister.

"Even today, people wish that I (Rao) should become CM," he had said.

On being asked to comment on Singh's statement that people wanted him to become the chief minister, Union Minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said if anybody wants to claim, one can do so.

Khattar said on Monday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already announced from the stage that the election will be fought under the leadership of Saini.

Singh, who was addressing a gathering in support of BJP's Gurugram candidate Mukesh Sharma, also blamed the state machinery for letting garbage pile up on roads and not cleaning sewers.

"You will be told I was not able to get Gurgaon cleaned, its sewers cleaned," Singh, who is a senior leader of the BJP, with south Haryana being his stronghold, said.

The BJP on Tuesday released a second list of 21 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, denying tickets to two ministers and replacing its nominee for the Pehowa seat.

The ruling party also denied tickets to the sitting MLAs from Ganaur, Pataudi, Hathin and Hodal seats.

The trouble for the BJP started shortly after it came out with the first list of candidates as it left many sulking.

Shortly after the BJP put out its first list of 67 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, sitting MLA Lakshman Dass Napa quit the party while Kamboj stepped down as the state unit's OBC Morcha chief after being denied tickets.

Minister of State for Social Justice, Empowerment, SCs and BCs Bishamber Singh, the MLA from Bawani Khera reserve seat, was in tears after the party gave ticket to Kapur Valmiki from the seat while former Minister Kavita Jain also broke down after not getting a ticket from Sonipat.

On the BJP facing rebellion on a few seats after the party had announced its first list of candidates on September 4, Khattar had on Monday said there may be more than one claimant for a ticket from a seat.

There can be some resentment if an aspirant does not get a party ticket and it happens in every election, he added.

"We have pacified many people and will speak to the remaining in a day or two," Khattar had said.

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, while commenting on the ruling BJP facing dissension, had said, "After 10 years of being in power, such is the situation of the BJP...their leaders are leaving them. The BJP has accepted defeat." JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said the BJP's "bubble has burst" and their defeat is certain.

The BJP is aiming for a hattrick in the Haryana Assembly polls but faces a tough challenge from a resurgent Congress which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor. Saini is the BJP's chief ministerial face for the assembly polls.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8. PTI SUN VSD DV DV