CM Saini pays tribute to Satguru Ram Singh on his birth anniversary in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday attended a grand commemorative programme organised at Sri Bhaini Sahib, Samrala in the Ludhiana district of Punjab on the 210th birth anniversary of saint and social reformer Satguru Ram Singh.

The chief minister described the saint's teachings as a guiding light for social transformation and national resurgence. He said that his life continues to inspire a development model rooted in humanity, moral values and national interest.

Satguru Ram Singh, the founder of the Namdhari sect, also played a key role in the freedom struggle.

Responding to a demand raised by the organising committee of the event, Chief Minister Saini announced that after due consultation with committee members, the Haryana government would take steps to establish a Chair in the name of Satguru Ram Singh.

Saini also paid floral tributes to all Namdhari Sikhs who laid down their lives during the Kuka Movement in the freedom struggle.

He said that Satguru Ram Singh was a visionary saint who seamlessly linked religion with action, devotion with social reform, and spirituality with national service. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK