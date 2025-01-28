CM Saini trashes AAP's 'Haryana poisoning Yamuna' claim, says Kejriwal must apologise

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday rubbished Delhi AAP's claim that the ruling BJP in the state is "intentionally" draining industrial waste into the Yamuna that supplies water to the national capital.

Saini also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying it has become his habit to level baseless allegations and blame others.

Saini's remarks came after the AAP on Monday accused the BJP in Haryana of "intentionally" draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by mixing "poison" in the river.

Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi, "otherwise we will file a defamation suit against him", Saini said.

"Kejriwal has a habit of levelling baseless allegations and then run away. 'Ek kahawat hai -- thukoo aur bagho (There is a saying, first spit and then run away)," Saini told reporters here.

A statement issued by the Haryana government late on Monday night quoted Saini as saying, "People of Haryana consider Yamuna a holy river and worship it. Why would they mix poison in the river?" The chief minister also said that staring at AAP's imminent defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi, Kejriwal has lost his mental balance.

The Haryana unit of BJP also launched a scathing attack against Kejriwal for his "poison in Yamuna" claims.

"Kejriwal is a classic example of how low someone can stoop to achieve their petty and wicked political interests," it said in a post on X.

Callng Kejriwal the "Kaliya Naag" of "Kalyug", the Haryana BJP said, "This ungrateful son, born unfortunately on the soil of Haryana, abuses the people of Haryana to his heart's content so that political advantage can be taken for the Delhi elections." Sharpening his attack on AAP, Saini told reporters earlier in the day, "Haryana supplies water to Delhi from Sonipat, which can be inspected by anyone to see what kind of water we are supplying to Delhi." "I asked them (AAP dispensation in Delhi) to send their chief secretary and said I will ask my chief secretary to check the quality of water," Saini added.

The chief minister also said that AAP often talks of shortage of water though there is no shortage from Haryana's side.

"There is no shortage. If there is deficiency, it is in their will... Their water distribution is not proper," he said.

"For the past 10 years, he (Kejriwal) has not been able to ensure proper distribution of water," he said. While there is no shortage of water, it is the "mismanagement" of the AAP government in Delhi that has left residents without access to clean water, Saini claimed.

"He (Kejriwal) talked of giving free water... However, despite (AAP) being in power for the last 10 years, Kejriwal has failed to improve Delhi's water distribution system. People of the national capital are forced to consume unclean water because Kejriwal failed to develop a system," he alleged.

Accusing the AAP in Delhi of diverting 28 drains into the Yamuna, Saini said Kejriwal should do his work instead of levelling accusations.

Kejriwal's promises of providing clean water and cleaning the Yamuna remain unfulfilled, for which the people of Delhi will hold him accountable in the upcoming elections, he added.

Attacking Kejriwal, the state BJP unit said, "No true Haryanvi can commit the sin of mixing poison in the Yamuna. In Dwapar Yug, Kaliya Naag tried to make the Yamuna poisonous but Lord Krishna tamed him and freed the people of Brij from the Kaliya Nag." "This Kaliya Naag of Kalyug, Kejriwal, falsely promised in 2020 that if Yamuna is not saved from getting polluted, he will never ask for votes," it said.

In the upcoming elections, the people of Delhi will "tame this Kaliya Naag in the same way as Lord Krishna did in Dwapar Yug", it added.

"On February 8, Delhiites will get rid of this Kaliya Naag, which has become a nuisance for Delhi and Yamuna river, which we consider as mother," the BJP said in a post.

Earlier at the presser, Atishi alleged that the BJP is "deliberately disrupting" Delhi's water supply as a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly polls in the capital.

Kejriwal, on his part, alleged that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics".

"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal said in a post on X. PTI SUN ARI ARI