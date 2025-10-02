CM Saini urges people to buy 'swadeshi' products at Diwali Mela inauguration

Faridabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the Diwali Mela at Surajkund, Faridabad on Thursday and urged people to buy 'swadeshi' products.

The Diwali Mela that will go on till October 7 is being held under the theme of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'We Unite Families' this year.

Addressing a gathering at the event, Saini said the 'swadeshi' path is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a developed India by 2047.

Earlier, the chief minister paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. He also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Drawing parallels with India's freedom movement Saini said that just as the 'swadeshi' movement strengthened India's struggle for independence, it will also empower India's journey towards prosperity. He urged people to buy Made-in-India products made by the hard work of Indian youth.

"History tells us that when India was known as the Golden Bird, Swadeshi played a major role in our prosperity," he added.

The Diwali Mela, he said, serves as a vibrant platform for festivities, local business, culture, and art.

A nationwide 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' is being organised to turn the 'swadeshi' pledge into a people's movement. This campaign will continue till December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He praised the tourism department, artisans, and performing groups for organising the event. Earlier, he visited the mela grounds and interacted with participants.

Co-operation, Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said the country is moving ahead with Modi's call on 'swadeshi' products.

Sharma urged people to take a pledge to adopt 'swadeshi' and contribute to building a self-reliant India. He further said that simplification of GST rates by the Prime Minister has come as a festive gift for citizens.