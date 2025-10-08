CM Sangma announces de-addiction centres in every district of Meghalaya

Shillong, Oct 8 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday announced that his government will set up de-addiction centres in every district and a major crackdown on 'drug hotspots' will be launched as part of efforts to make the state drug-free.

Sangma made the announcement after a meeting of the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), attended by senior officials of various departments and representatives of faith-based organisations, among others.

He said the Health and Social Welfare departments have been directed to make the de-addiction centres ready within the next three to four months, with basic infrastructure.

These facilities may operate in government hospitals, or by private institutions or in partnership with NGOs, he said.

The meeting discussed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for running these centres and emphasised community participation, he said, adding that the government would ensure that necessary manpower is trained to operate them effectively.

Sangma said police have been instructed to intensify surprise checks and install CCTVs in identified locations to curb street-level drug sales.

"The police have been asked to leave no stone unturned in the fight against drugs, and take strict and aggressive action," he said.

In the last five years, police seized drugs worth over Rs 412 crore and arrested more than 1,060 persons in connection with narcotics-related offences, officials said.

Sangma said the government will continue its efforts until every user is rehabilitated and Meghalaya is entirely drug-free.

"Even one drug user is alarming for me," he said.