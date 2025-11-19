CM Sangma inaugurates Ramakrishna Mission College in Sohra

Sohra, Nov 19 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the Ramakrishna Mission College at Nongthymmai in Sohra.

Affiliated to the Capt Williamson Sangma State University, it is the first Ramakrishna Mission College in the Northeast.

The CM said the college represents another significant step in a legacy of service by the organisation.

"The mission has been dedicated to Meghalaya for more than a century through its contributions to education and social development. We express our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering commitment to the welfare of our communities, especially the education of our children," he said.

Sangma said the new college would continue to inspire, nurture values, and empower children to lead, serve, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

The Ramakrishna Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda, runs several schools and vocational institutions in Meghalaya. It is regarded as a key contributor to the state's education sector. PTI JOP SOM