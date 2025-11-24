CM Sangma meets Naidu, discusses Shillong airport expansion

Shillong, Nov 24 (PTI) Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi on Monday, and discussed the expansion plans for the Shillong airport.

He also urged Naidu for the inclusion of the Baljek airport near Tura in the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

"Met Hon'ble Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri @RamMNK ji, to discuss the modalities for the expansion of Shillong Airport and to request the inclusion of Baljek Airport under the RCS-UDAN scheme," Sangma said in a post on X.

"Grateful for his support and for his commitment to strengthening the aviation sector in our state," he added.

Naidu said the enhancement of aviation infrastructure, including the expansion of Shillong airport, is crucial for the state's tourism economy.

"Had an elaborate discussion on strengthening air connectivity for Meghalaya with Hon'ble Chief Minister @SangmaConrad Ji along with senior officials at the Ministry," he said in a post on X.

"Better air connectivity will enable growth avenues for ancillary sectors like tourism, handicrafts and agriculture, supporting the livelihood of farmers and women self-help groups of Meghalaya," he said. PTI JOP SOM