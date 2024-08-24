CM Sawant, Fadnavis lay foundation stone for Goa BJP headquarters

Panaji, Aug 24 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Bharatiya Janata Party's state headquarters near here.

Senior leaders, including BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and Union Minister Shripad Naik, were present on the occasion.

The building will come up on the outskirts of Panaji near a highway connecting the capital city to Old Goa.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said this was a proud moment for him as a BJP leader.

"For any BJP leader, party office is like a home. I feel the same happiness one would feel while laying the foundation stone for his home," he said.

The party headquarters is currently situated on the third floor of a building in the heart of Panaji city.

Fadnavis will address a gathering of BJP workers at Taleigao village near Panaji. PTI RPS ARU