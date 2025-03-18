CM Sawant meets Amit Shah to discuss Goa-related issues

Panaji, Mar 18 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss various state-related matters.

During the meeting, Sawant briefed Shah on key issues, including Goa's progress in implementing new criminal laws, developments in the mining sector, and sought his guidance on furthering administrative and developmental initiatives in the coastal state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Sawant is scheduled to meet various national leaders during his visit to Delhi, the CMO said. PTI RPS GK