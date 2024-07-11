CM Sawant meets Archbishop of Goa ahead of exposition of St Francis Xavier’s relics

Panaji, Jul 11 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met the Archbishop of Goa and Daman Rev Fr Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao to discuss the preparations for the exposition of St Francis Xavier’s relics scheduled later this year.

The decennial event would be held for 45 days starting November 21.

Sawant said he met the archbishop and Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Goa & Daman Rt. Rev Simiao Purificacao Fernandes over the exposition.

Talking to reporters, the CM said the state has already formed a committee to oversee the preparations for the exposition.

During the meeting, Sawant said, he took the archbishop’s advice on the exposition.

This is one of the biggest events in the country and will see international and national guests, he said.

Sawant said that during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged the Centre to extend an invitation to Pope Francis to attend the decennial exposition.

He said that the committee set up for the exposition will again meet after the monsoon session of the assembly, which culminates in mid-August.

The chief minister said prominent guests, including archbishops from other regions, would attend the event for whom arrangements would need to be made. PTI RPS NR