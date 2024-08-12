CM Sawant reviews implementation of central schemes in Goa

Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting with senior government officials to review the performance of various departments in implementing central schemes in the state.

During the two-hour-long meeting, Sawant instructed the secretaries to instil discipline among government staff and strengthen their field offices to ensure the public receives government services without delays or inconvenience, a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Sawant held the meeting at the secretariat with various secretaries, and IAS and IPS officers attached to the Goa government, he said.

"He also reviewed the performance of various departments in implementing the central government schemes, including the flagship programs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the official said.

The CM asked the officials to implement the latest innovative practices across departments, ensure efficient and timely delivery of public services, expedite infrastructure projects, and enhance revenue mobilisation, he said. PTI RPS GK