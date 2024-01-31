CM Sawant reviews preparations for Modi's rally in South Goa on February 6

Panaji, Jan 31 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday reviewed preparations for a public meeting in the state to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said more than 50,000 people are expected to attend the gathering at Margao town in South Goa.

At the gathering, the state's BJP dispensation will present a report card on development works executed under the "double-engine government" (a reference to the same party in power at the Centre and in a state) in Goa in the last ten years, he said.

Sawant said a few government officials will also be felicitated at the rally.

He said all government departments concerned are engaged in making preparations for the programme.

Last week, the CM said Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate four development projects at the rally and also attend India Energy Week programme during his visit to the coastal state. PTI RPS RSY