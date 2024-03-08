CM Sawant thanks Modi, Shah after cabinet nod to bill to reserve seats for STs in Goa Assembly

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet approved a bill to facilitate reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the coastal state’s Assembly, calling it a major victory for the community.

Amid demands from ST members, the Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the ‘Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024’, which will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa.

Based on it, the Election Commission will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa Assembly Union Minister Piyush Goyal briefed reporters in Delhi on Thursday about the cabinet decision concerning Goa.

Minutes later, Sawant wrote on X, “I wholeheartedly thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for Central Cabinet approval to readjustment of the seats in the Legislative Assembly of the state of Goa for providing reservations to the Scheduled Tribes of the state.

A shining example of #ModiKiGuarantee being fulfilled in Goa!



Goa's Scheduled Tribe Community is witnessing a historic moment with Central Cabinet's nod for their reservation in Goa Legislative Assembly under the leadership and support of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. pic.twitter.com/MmbW7ylQif — Dr. Pramod Sawant (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrPramodPSawant) March 8, 2024

“I also thank Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji for his continued support in giving justice to the ST community in Goa. This is a major victory for the ST community of Goa!," he added.

The ST community in the state has been demanding reservation in Assembly constituencies. To press for their demand, community leaders under the banner of GAKUVED (Gauda, Kunbi, Velip, Danger) have been on a hunger strike in Panaji since Wednesday.