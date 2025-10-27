CM Sawant welcomes EC's special voter list revision drive in Goa

Panaji, Oct 27 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday welcomed the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls being undertaken across 12 states and Union Territories including Goa, saying it would help strengthen the integrity of the electoral process.

In a post on X, Sawant said a "clean and transparent voter list is the bedrock of democracy," emphasising the importance of maintaining accurate and up-to-date rolls that include only genuine and eligible voters.

"We have always stood for accurate, up-to-date rolls that include only genuine, eligible voters," the chief minister said, adding that the special revision would help identify and rectify discrepancies and remove ineligible entries, including those of illegal voters or illegal immigrants.

The initiative would go a long way in ensuring greater transparency and public confidence in the democratic process, he added.