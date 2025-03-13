CM says 210 crore trees planted across UP in 8 years, have 'big plans' for solar cities

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 210 crore trees were planted across the state in the last eight years, leading to a significant increase in forest cover despite rapid urbanisation and industrial growth.

He also announced that the state government is proactively working to transform 17 municipal corporation areas into "solar cities" on the lines of Ayodhya, which he described as the state's "first Solar City".

Addressing the closing session of a national conference organised as part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) here, he emphasised the importance of ensuring the survival of the 210 crore trees.

The government, he said, has engaged the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and a university in Chhattisgarh for third-party monitoring of plantations. These institutions periodically assess the survival rate and report their findings to the state government, he said.

"In the last eight years, 210 crore plantations have taken place in the entire state," Adityanath told the gathering.

The chief minister said nearly 70-75 per cent of the trees planted by state government have survived, while the survival rate of plantations done by private and voluntary organisations stands at 65-70 per cent.

"States across the country have undertaken tree plantation efforts, but Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable progress in increasing its forest cover during this period," he said.

The chief minister said it was a significant accomplishment as Uttar Pradesh is witnessing rapid population growth, new industrial projects, and large-scale infrastructure development. He stressed that such efforts must continue to help reduce carbon emissions.

He also expressed concern over the rising pollution and smog in the Delhi-National Capital Region and questioned who should be held accountable for it.

He said the air quality has improved to some extent due to the Ujjwala Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has provided free LPG cylinders to 10 crore families.

However, he pointed out that many people still burn wood and coal, contributing to air pollution.

Urging people to switch to cleaner fuels, he said, "When smoke is released, especially from burning coal or wood, those closest to the source suffer the most. It directly affects their health, particularly their lungs and eyes." He called for greater awareness and collective efforts to promote clean energy solutions to combat air pollution effectively.

He also pitched for adopting eco-friendly measures like rainwater harvesting and compressed biogas, keeping the rivers clean from pollution.

Adityanath also announced that the government will transform all 17 municipal corporations in the state into solar cities.

He said Ayodhya has been developed as the first solar city with a 6,000-megawatt solar energy capacity, while Bundelkhand is being transformed into a 5,000-megawatt green corridor.

The theme of the national conference was 'Roadmap to make Gorakhpur free from open waste burning by 2027'. During this, he quoted Mahatma Gandhi, saying "Nature can meet everyone's needs but cannot satisfy anyone's greed." He mentioned that a combination of technology and public awareness is essential to minimise carbon emissions and protect the environment.

Speaking about India's commitment to sustainability, he highlighted Prime Minister Modi's vision of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

He stressed, "to achieve this goal, efforts must be strengthened at both national and local levels." The chief minister also underscored the importance of public participation in environmental initiatives.

"No movement can succeed without the involvement of the people," he said, urging public representatives to actively engage people in these programmes.

He recalled the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "The consequences of harming nature were evident during COVID. In the second wave, people suffered just like fish struggle when taken out of water." He warned that human-induced environmental damage will ultimately impact humanity itself.

Discussing the state government's efforts to cut carbon emissions, Adityanath highlighted a major energy-saving initiative.

"Since 2017, we have replaced 17 lakh halogen streetlights with LED lights across the state, without spending a single rupee," he said.

He explained that halogen lights not only consume more energy but also contribute significantly to carbon emissions. The transition to LED lights reduced carbon emissions, saved energy, and helped municipal bodies save Rs 1,000 crore as the companies installing the LED lights were paid from the money saved.

The chief minister emphasised the government's commitment to environmental protection, citing the ban on single-use plastic as a key step.

To provide an eco-friendly alternative and support traditional artisans, the government implemented the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, promoting clay products, he said.

Under this scheme, potters were given electric and solar-powered wheels, which not only reduced plastic waste but also created new employment opportunities, he said.

He further said that a plant that will manufacture products from banana fibre, which decomposes naturally within three months will come up in Lakhimpur soon. PTI KIS RHL