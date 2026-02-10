CM says LG, not cabinet, approved Vaishno Devi ropeway project; Dy CM seeks BJP MLA's resignation

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Amid a row over the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday informed the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that the approval for the project was granted by the Lt Governor and not by his cabinet.

As the House assembled, National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi joined by deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary demanded resignation of BJP MLA Baldev Raj Sharma for "misleading" the House on the issue.

Intervening in the matter, Abdullah informed the House that he had checked the records after Sharma's claim that the ropeway had got clearance from his cabinet.

"I attempted to verify the facts by seeking relevant documents.I checked whether there was any approval by the Council of Ministers, and there was none. After that, I tried to find out whether the earlier administrative council (led by Lt governor) had approved it, but this matter never came before the administrative council either.

"I then ascertained that in September 2024, this issue was placed before the Lt Governor during his visit, and he, as the competent authority, approved it. This approval was given about one month before the formation of the government. There is no cabinet approval in this matter," the chief minister said.

Abdullah said he wants the assembly to correct the record, because "attempts are being made here to mislead the House and, through the House, the people." He said the BJP MLA spoke emotionally that he would resign but "we neither encourage nor provoke this. I only want to set the record straight." Locals of Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrims, have been opposing the Rs 250-crore ropeway project that will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-km-long steep track to the cave shrine.

Slamming the BJP MLA, the deputy chief minister said, "Stop playing with the sentiments and faith of the people. What type of Hindu are you. We are also Hindus but we don't play politics with our religion".

Earlier, the BJP MLA displayed and read a government order and handed over a copy to the speaker for ready reference.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly, Sharma read out the order dated August 14, 2025, granting government approval for the project.

"The ropeway cannot be set up without the permission of the government. The government, especially the deputy chief minister, is provoking the people of Katra for protests," he alleged.

He claimed that those protesting against the project recently threatened to kill him and set ablaze his property.

"I am of the opinion that Surinder Choudhary is responsible for all this. If anything untoward happens to me or my property, he and his government should be held accountable," he said.

Highlighting the importance of the ropeway project, Sharma said the shrine board has assured rehabilitation of all those who will be affected by the project.

"Mata's shrine belongs to the whole country and not just to the people of Katra or Jammu. The ropeway is meant to facilitate disabled and aged persons who are not able to visit the shrine," he said.

He said the high level committee formed by the Lt Governor had talked to the stakeholders to address their concerns and they have decided not to object to the project.