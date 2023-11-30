Advertisment
#National

New era of peace dawns in Manipur as Centre inks pact with militant outfit: N Biren Singh

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
30 Nov 2023
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File image)

Imphal: Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a new era of peace and progress has dawned in Manipur as the Centre signed a peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

The UNLF is Manipur's oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community.

"The signing of the peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) today in New Delhi was made possible under the able leadership of Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji," the chief minister said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"With his wisdom and continuous guidance, a new era of peace and progress dawns in Manipur. A chapter of growth and development now opens as many extend their faith and trust toward the BJP Government," he added.

Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement in New Delhi with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Manipur government.

The development after the ban on the group under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was extended for five years earlier this month.

A section of the people celebrated the signing of the peace pact by bursting firecrackers at several places in Imphal East and West districts.

#Manipur #N Biren Singh #Amit Shah #UAPA #meitei #United National Liberation Front #Manipur UNLF
