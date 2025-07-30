CM Sharma asks officials to stay alert as heavy rains lash Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) With several districts of Rajasthan reeling under heavy rainfall for the past few days, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday directed officials to remain on "alert mode" and intensify rescue and relief operations with utmost sensitivity and vigilance.

Addressing a meeting of the Disaster Management and Relief Department, Sharma said that officials must act swiftly in the rain-affected areas to prevent loss of life and property.

"The administration must work with full preparedness in the flood-prone regions and expedite relief efforts," he said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also instructed authorities to closely monitor waterlogged areas and ensure proactive deployment of personnel to mitigate risks, especially in the low-lying regions.

"Most dams, ponds and reservoirs are filled to capacity due to continuous rains. Officials must regularly monitor water levels and identify vulnerable areas for special surveillance," he said.

Sharma emphasised that public safety should remain the topmost priority and asked the administration to act promptly and responsibly.

He also urged citizens to exercise caution during the monsoon season.

Several parts of the state have reported severe waterlogging, with normal life disrupted in the low-lying areas due to the persistent downpour. PTI AG AS AS