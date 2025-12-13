CM Sharma honours life-savers, launches state-wide road safety drive in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday honoured citizens who had saved lives in road accidents and administered an oath to people to follow traffic rules for their own safety and that of others.

Sandeep Gupta, Nitesh Yadav, Sunil Sirvi, Sanjay Kumar, and Surta Devi were praised at the state-level road safety campaign at Amar Jawan Jyoti here for their efforts in rescuing accident victims.

Sharma commended their selfless actions and emphasised the crucial role of citizens in improving road safety.

On the occasion, Sharma flagged off several 'Road Safety Awareness Raths' and 500 auto-rickshaws that will travel across the state to raise awareness about road safety.

These vehicles are set to engage with the public, disseminating important safety messages in various regions.

The chief minister distributed helmets to differently-abled individuals and added reflective tapes to commercial vehicles for better visibility.

The event also featured the release of balloons carrying road safety messages into the air to further engage the public.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, Chief Secretary V Srinivas and senior government officials, school and college students and a large number of citizens attended the event. PTI SDA APL APL