CM Sharma lauds Regar community's contributions to country

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma addressed a gathering of All India Regar Mahasabha in Birla Auditorium here on Wednesday, lauding the community for their significant contributions to the nation.

Sharma said the "double-engine" BJP governments have accelerated the development of all societies. As a result of this, every section, every caste and every society of the country is progressing, he said.

He paid tributes to Sant Jivaram, Sant Atmaram Lakshya and BR Ambedkar at the event, according to an official development.

The CM also announced to pay tribute to Sant Atmaram Lakshya in a panorama, saying he played an important role in fighting for social equality in the country.The youth should imbibe his ideas and work towards national development.

Sharma also hailed Ambedkar for his significant contributions to women empowerment and labour reforms.