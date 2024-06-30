CM Sharma: Let cheetahs roam in Rajasthan as well; it will boost tourism: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jun 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday pitched for synergy with Madhya Pradesh to allow cheetahs from Kuno National Park (KNP) to wander in his state which he stressed will boost tourism there.

His MP peer Mohan Yadav concurred, saying borders are not meant for wild animals. Similarly, tigers from Ranthambore National Park can enter neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The CMs of the two BJP-governed states were addressing a programme in Bhopal.

KNP is located in MP’s Sheopur district, bordering Rajasthan and its cheetahs have already ventured into the neighbouring state a couple of times.

“We have cheetahs in our neighbourhood. Our Baran district is right next to yours (MP). Sometimes cheetahs go there because they get good quality grass. Sometimes tigers come to your place from Ranthambore. So, a plan should be made in such a way that tigers also stay here and cheetahs there,” said Sharma.

The forested patches of MP and Rajasthan covering the Chambal area can be developed to improve tourism, he said.

The tourism plans of both states should encourage tourists coming to MP to also visit Rajasthan and vice-versa, said Sharma. He batted for creating tourism circuits involving both states.

Sharma said Yadav had talked to him about developing the ‘Krishna Path’ together to mark the route covered by Lord Krishna in MP and Rajasthan. A corridor can be made between Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan and Ujjain to augment religious tourism, he said.

CM Yadav said there is a possibility of tourism involving KNP and Ranthambore as both parks are closer.

“There is nothing wrong if a cheetah crosses the border because these are our borders and not of cheetahs or wild animals... (if they cross) we now have to bring them back,” he said.

Yadav said cheetahs are kept in big enclosures in African nations to facilitate unhindered movement over a large area. A lot of money will be needed to construct such enclosures (here) for the cheetahs, he said.

“Both states can work together... you secure cheetahs and we secure tigers of Ranthambore,” he said, pointing to the gharial sanctuary on the Chambal river along MP and Rajasthan.

Talking about Krishna Path, Yadav said Lord Krishna came to study in Sandeepani Ashram in Ujjain and during this visit, he must have visited Rajasthan.

Later, officials said discussions are also on to explore the possibility of creating a very large national park combining forests from both states.

Under the ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into KNP in September 2022. In February 2023, another 12 cheetahs were brought to the park from South Africa.

There are 26 cheetahs at KNP, including 13 adults brought from Namibia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, the MP government has completed the preparations at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary for the cheetah reintroduction. Teams from Kenya and South Africa have already visited the sanctuary for the purpose, officials said. PTI ADU NR