CM Sharma takes stock of preparations for DGP-IGP conference; PM Modi, Shah to attend event

Jaipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a meeting on the preparations for the 58th Director General-Inspector General of Police conference here which is to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, officials said.

The conference will be held in Jaipur from January 5-7 with the director general of police and senior officers of the central and state governments also to participate.

According to a statement, Sharma asked officials to ensure that all preparations for the conference are completed on time.

Sharma gave directions to all the concerned departmental officers to take special care of accommodation, security, transportation, catering, and tourism.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant also gave necessary directions to officials.

The chief minister met people living in night shelters near Ram Niwas Bagh and JK Lone Hospital on the New Year and inquired about their well-being. He also distributed blankets to the people living on the streets.

Sharma also took stock of the arrangements in the night shelters and gave directions to the managers and employees to keep the night shelters clean and neat and to provide all the basic facilities. He directed the officials to make better arrangements for the women living in the shelters. PTI AG SKY SKY