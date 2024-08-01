CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar congratulate Kusale on Olympic glory

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday congratulated shooter Swapnil Kusale for clinching an Olympic bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, saying he has made the country proud.

It is a matter of pride that Kusale, who belongs to Maharashtra, has brought laurels to the country through his achievements in the world of sports, the CM said and extended his wishes for the shooter’s future endeavours in the sport.

Kusale clinched the first-ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking the country's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games here on Thursday. All three medals so far for India have come in shooting events.

Ajit Pawar, deputy CM and head of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, said Kusale, who hails from Kolhapur district, had fulfilled Maharashtra’s dreams.

“Congratulations to our very own Kolhapur boy on bringing glory to the country by winning a bronze medal in the 50m air rifle shooting. I salute his determination and hard work. May you continue to shine and keep making Kolhapur and the whole of India proud,” Pawar said.

The 28-year-old has been competing in international events since 2012 but had to wait 12 years to make his Olympics debut at the Paris Games.

Kusale's medal comes following the stunning performance of Manu Bhaker, who clinched the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh.