CM Shinde announces competition for clean ward, city

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a cleanliness competition to pick up a `CM Capable Ward' and `CM Capable City'.

Speaking during a review meeting with state officials over the cleanliness drive in the state, Shinde said, "I appeal to the people to give one hour on October 1 for cleanliness under the ongoing drive.

"Two competitions will be held in the state till December 15 -- CM Capable Ward and CM Capable City -- to increase awareness among the people," he added. PTI ND KRK