CM Shinde asks officials to get funding from NABARD, other institutions to complete irrigation projects

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the state Water Resources Department to secure additional funds through financial institutions like NABARD so that incomplete irrigation projects in the state could be completed by September 2024.

The chief minister held a meeting with the department officials here to discuss the requirement of Rs 15,000 crore to complete pending irrigation projects, an official statement said.

More than 89 minor irrigation projects that are incomplete and need Rs 7,351 crore for completion were also discussed.

“To complete 144 pending projects in Urban Development Department's Nagarotthan Yojana and Amrut Yojana, Rs 4,686 crore are required, for which planning has to be done. My government will provide all possible cooperation to raise the required funds," Shinde was quoted as saying. PTI MR KRK