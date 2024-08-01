CM Shinde attacks Uddhav over challenge to Fadnavis; takes jibe about strength

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's dare to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and said those talking of challenging others must realise if they have the strength to do so.

Thackeray on Wednesday threw down a challenge to Fadnavis saying "either you will be there, or I will".

"Anil Deshmukh recently spoke about how Fadnavis planned to put me and (Uddhav's son) Aaditya behind bars. After tolerating everything, I now stand with determination. Either you will be there, or I will," Thackeray said, indicating how acrimonious the relations between the two former good friends have become.

Shinde said no one should speak of finishing others completely in politics.

"Those who talk of giving a challenge should realize where we stand. For that one needs strength. Just like making random comments, no one can finish the other one," Shinde said. PTI PR BNM