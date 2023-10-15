CM Shinde attends Navratri chariot procession in Thane; hails PM Modi, slams Uddhav for betraying Hindutva

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) The people of Maharashtra are wise and will give a thumping majority to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after pulling the chariot of goddess Durga on the first day on Navratri, he said the opposition criticises Modi just to remain in the limelight and be noticed.

Taking a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, he said those who speak of Hindutva, however, had no qualms in joining hands with parties like the Congress, which Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray wanted to "bury forever".

The people will pull off the fake Hindutva masks of such persons in the upcoming elections, Shinde added.

"No one can win elections by remaining at home. One needs to do field work, be with citizens and solve their problems. Those who betrayed citizens and joined hands with the Congress have no right to claim they protect Hindutva," he said in a swipe at Thackeray. PTI COR BNM BNM