CM Shinde dedicates 5,150 electric buses to MSRTC fleet

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday dedicated 5,150 air-conditioned electric buses to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fleet.

Advertisment

Addressing a gathering at the Khopat bus depot in Thane, Shinde called for improvements in all ST bus depots in the state to ensure better passenger amenities and announced surprise inspections to monitor progress.

The addition of 5,150 electric buses to the MSRTC fleet marks a significant step towards modernisation and environmental sustainability, he said, while reiterating the importance of transitioning from diesel to LNG buses to reduce pollution.

Shinde assured prompt resolution of pending issues concerning MSRTC workers and staff and emphasised the importance of competing effectively with private bus operators.

He also emphasised the importance of extending e-bus and AC bus services to rural areas of the state. PTI COR ARU