CM Shinde discusses Kolhapur flood situation with collector, issues directions

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday discussed the flood situation in Kolhapur with the local administration and directed them to provide all help to citizens.

He asked officials to coordinate with the Karnataka government on the discharge of water from Almatti Dam in the neighbouring state.

Heavy rains have resulted in the Panchganga river flowing above the danger mark, with possibility of further rise in the dam level, officials said.

Shinde, who discussed the flood situation with the Kolhapur collector Amol Yedge, said two teams of NDRF and a team of Indian Army have been pressed into service for assistance in this period.

Officials said Shinde, who is in Delhi, called up Yedge before proceeding to attend the NITI Aayog meeting in the national capital.

Asking officials to be alert, the CM said people must be evacuated on priority and they should be provided all facilities in shelter homes.

Authorities must be in continuous contact with the Almatti dam management regarding discharge of water and must alert people in time so that no one faces hardships, the CM said. PTI MR BNM