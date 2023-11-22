CM Shinde gives nod to induction of 3,495 buses in MSRTC fleet

Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday approved the induction of 3,495 buses in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) fleet next year.

A release from the chief minister's office said Shinde gave approval for inducting 2,200 fully-built ordinary buses in the fleet before March 2024 at the 303th meeting of the state transport body, besides taking 1,295 ordinary buses on lease from private operators.

The chief minister is the chairman of the MSRTC.

The corporation has a fleet of around 15,000 buses and ferries more than 60 lakh passengers across the state everyday.

Shinde also directed that women self-help groups should be given at least one stall at every bus stand.

`Aapla Dawakhana' or government-run dispensaries should be set up at all district bus stands, he said.

The chief minister also congratulated the MSRTC for earning a record revenue of Rs 37.63 crore on November 20, the release said. PTI KK KRK